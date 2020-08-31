Every game out in September 2020 – Avengers assemble, Mafia returns and fighting crabs

I’ve often considered September to be the calm before the storm in the gaming release calendar. It’s the final month in the third quarter of the year, a bastion before Q4 and all the games that are on the horizon when your wallet is flush with 13th paycheque cash and your more sensible instincts are beaten into submission by a tag team of FOMO and Silly Season mania.

That doesn’t mean that the month ahead is empty though! In comparison to previous years, September has been hitting the gym and is jacked with good content muscles. This Friday kicks off with a one-two punch of nostalgia and live service superheroes, more nostalgia arrives a few days later and the middle of the month includes fighting crabs on Nintendo Switch. Crabs! That fight! FIGHT CRABS!

Towards the end of the month we have some WRASSLIN’ action, early access Baldur’s Gate content and even some wiseguys. Not that you heard anything about the Mafia remake from me, capisce? Here’s the full schedule of what you can expect to see out on all platforms, this September.

September 1

Crusader Kings 3 (PC)

Iron Harvest (PC)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

MX vs. ATV All Out (Switch)

September 3

Spellbreak (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

WRC 9 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

September 4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

NBA 2K21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

World’s End Club (iOS)

September 8

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Star Renegades (PC)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

AVICII Invector (Switch)

September 10

Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PS4)

Vampire The Masquerade: Shadows of New York (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

September 11

Inertial Drift (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

September 15

Spelunky 2 (PS4)

PES 2021 Season Update (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

BPM: Bullets Per Minute (PC)

Fight Crab (Switch)

September 18

Crysis Remastered (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

September 22

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4)

September 24

Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia)

Tears of Avia (PC, Xbox One)

Going Under (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

September 25

Port Royale 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

September 28

Genshin Impact (PC, PS4, iOS, Android)

September 29

Re:Turn – One Way Trip (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! (PS4, Switch)

September 30

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Early Access (PC, Stadia)

