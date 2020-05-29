Every game out this June – Pocket monsters, fungal apocalypses and the rebirth of strategy

It’s an odd time of the year that we’re currently heading into. June is usually the sizzle reel of gaming, an extravaganza of what’s to come and populated by a starter meal of indies before moving on to the main course of AA games from European studios and digging deep into at least one hotly-anticipated blockbuster dish.

That’s the menu for the middle point of the year, but it feels weird to have dinner without a show this year. With the absence of E3, the month ahead feels strangely empty even though it really isn’t. There’s the biggest name on the block, The Last of Us Part II and the likes of Valorant, Ninjala and the first expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

And yet you cannot deny this year’s void that E3’s absence has created. Strange times, right? While I get all philosophical about video games, here’s a look at what you can expect to get your hands on in June.

June 2

Valorant (PC)

June 5

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (PC)

The Outer Worlds (Switch)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch)

June 9

Project Warlock (PS4)

Ys: Memories of Celceta (PS4)

June 11

Samurai Shodown (PC)

Samurai Shodown: Neogeo Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Beyond Blue (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

June 16

Desperados 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Disintegration (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker – Steam Early Access (PC)

June 19

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4)

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch)

June 23

Little Town Hero (PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

June 24

Ninjala (Switch)

June 25

Anno History Collection (PC)

Mr Driller Drillland (PC, Switch)

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Switch)

June 26

Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Switch)

June 29

Blaster Master Zero (PS4)

Blaster Master Zero 2 (PS4)

June 30

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Switch)

June TBC

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor expansion (Switch)

Phogs (PC, Xbox One, Switch)

Last Updated: