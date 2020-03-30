Every video game out in April 2020 – Fantasy, zombies and one ugly mother-lover

You know what’s really great about April? The fact that the month ahead is pretty much kicking off with the biggest bang possible instead of a torturous wait for the weeks to tick by before some of the most hotly anticipated titles of the year are unleashed. Japan is delivering a solid one-two jab in April, with Resident Evil 3 dropping a mere two solar cycles after a certain day of fools has come and gone, whereas Square Enix is going back to Midgar on April 10 with a remake of Final Fantasy VII.

The rest of the month ain’t too bad either! Between the beginning and the end of April’s releases which also include Gears Tactics and Predator: Hunting Grounds, there’s a decent selection of indie and AA-battery titles on offer. Here’s the full release schedule:

April 2

Endzone: A World Apart – Steam Early Access (PC)

April 3

Resident Evil 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

In Other Waters (PC, Nintendo Switch)

April 7

Disaster Report 4 (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

April 10

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

Someday You’ll Return (PC)

April 16

Hellpoint (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

April 21

The Flower Collectors (PC)

April 23

Cloudpunk (PC)

April 24

Trials of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto (Nintendo Switch)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PC, PS4)

April 28

Sakura Wars (PS4)

Snowrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Moving Out (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Gears Tactics (PC)

April TBC

Minecraft: Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Also out this month: Raid Shadow Legends on PC! With over a trillion players across all 128 000 planes of reality that form the multiversal snowflake that we inhabit-

Oh crap. While I try to out outrun the shill police, sound off below on what you’re looking forward to playing. Especially if it rhymes with Spinal Casualty Kevin Disc Break.

Last Updated: