Every video game out in April 2020 – Fantasy, zombies and one ugly mother-lover

You know what’s really great about April? The fact that the month ahead is pretty much kicking off with the biggest bang possible instead of a torturous wait for the weeks to tick by before some of the most hotly anticipated titles of the year are unleashed. Japan is delivering a solid one-two jab in April, with Resident Evil 3 dropping a mere two solar cycles after a certain day of fools has come and gone, whereas Square Enix is going back to Midgar on April 10 with a remake of Final Fantasy VII.
The rest of the month ain’t too bad either! Between the beginning and the end of April’s releases which also include Gears Tactics and Predator: Hunting Grounds, there’s a decent selection of indie and AA-battery titles on offer. Here’s the full release schedule:
April 2
- Endzone: A World Apart – Steam Early Access (PC)
April 3
- Resident Evil 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- In Other Waters (PC, Nintendo Switch)
April 7
- Disaster Report 4 (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch)
April 10
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)
- Someday You’ll Return (PC)
April 16
- Hellpoint (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
April 21
- The Flower Collectors (PC)
April 23
- Cloudpunk (PC)
April 24
- Trials of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto (Nintendo Switch)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PC, PS4)
April 28
- Sakura Wars (PS4)
- Snowrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Moving Out (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Gears Tactics (PC)
April TBC
- Minecraft: Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Also out this month: Raid Shadow Legends on PC! With over a trillion players across all 128 000 planes of reality that form the multiversal snowflake that we inhabit-
Oh crap. While I try to out outrun the shill police, sound off below on what you’re looking forward to playing. Especially if it rhymes with Spinal Casualty Kevin Disc Break.
Last Updated: March 30, 2020