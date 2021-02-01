Every video game out in February 2021–Werewolves, wizards, and plumbers

Hey there. Pull up a chair and get comfortable, because February is the month of love.While I light a candle and uncork the finest bottle of bubbly that R20 can buy at the local Spar Tops shop, maybe you’d like to take a gander at the sultry games on offer this month? Now granted, we’re still in the quiet period of the year, but there are a few games that are ready to get busy with your thumbs, if ya know what I mean.

Team Ninja’s collection of Nioh remasters don’t mind sharing the controller with you, Nintendo’s manly plumber Mario is into role-playing judging by the cat suit he’s wearing, and I hear Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an animal on the couch. Rowr. If you’ve ever been taught that love between two people is beautiful and between six it’s fantastic, then maybe Bravely Default 2’s party system will be more to your liking.

Hey, there’s no kink-shaming here, as we’ve even got some anime games that come with almost no judging from us. It’s a small month for games which I swear is the first time that this have ever happened to me, but baby it’s the motion in the gaming ocean that really counts. Although nothing beats a massive…catalogue, I’ve been told.

February 2021 video game releases

February 2

Cultist Simulator (Switch)

Destruction AllStars (PS5)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4)

February 3

Habroxia 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita)

February 4

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Blue Fire (PC, Switch)

Haven (PS4, Switch)

Skyforge (Switch)

Nuts (PC, Switch)

Have (PS4, Switch)

February 5

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PC)

The Nioh Collection (PS5)

February 11

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Death Crown (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

February 12

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch)

Gal Gun Returns (PC, Switch)

February 16

Azur Lane: Crosswave (Switch)

Fallen Legion: Revenants (Switch, PS4)

Speed Limit (PS4)

February 18

Rustler – Steam Early Access (PC)

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (Switch)

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Void Terrarium Plus (PS5)

February 23

Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch)

Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Switch)

February 25

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection (Switch)

Cotton Reboot (PS4, Switch)

Darius Cozmic Revelation (Switch, PS4)

Forward to the Sky (Switch)

Hellpoint (Switch)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

February 26

Bravely Default 2 (Switch)

Last Updated: