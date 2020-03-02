Every video game out in March 2020

IT BEGINS! With the usually quiet months of January and February behind us, the stage is set for gaming to start rolling out its heaviest hitters as the year ahead begins to pick up the pace. By now your finances are probably back in order after you spent most of them trying to please family members who despise you, you can once again afford real food and you may even have some change left over for a few good games!

This month’s biggest releases couldn’t be more diametrically opposed: On March 20 we have the bloody return of DOOM, while Nintendo takes to the field with the adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Two polar opposites, who deserve all the love in the world for what they bring to the table. Beyond those two, here’s what you can expect for the rest of the month:

March 03

Curse of the Dead Gods – Steam Early Access (PC)

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York expansion (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

March 06

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)

Yes, Your Grace (PC)

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One)

March 13

Nioh 2 (PS4) – March 13

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

March 17

La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

March 23

Half-Life: Alyx (PC VR)

March 24

Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One)

Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One)

March 26

Down the Rabbit Hole (Oculus, PS VR, Steam VR)

March 27

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (Switch)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Stadia)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

March 31

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord – Steam Early Access (PC)

Bubble Bobble Friends 4 (Switch)

The Complex (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

