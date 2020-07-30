Every video game out this August – Serious samurai, dodgy doctors and MMA melees

I’ve just received an order No-Doze pills, because I’m going to need them in August! I’m saying goodbye to sleep, prepping my armchair for MAXIMUM ass coverage and charging my controller batteries because August is a stacked month of a new releases. They may not have the highest of profiles, but between dedicated horror games such as a new Flight Simulator, indie rock adventures in No Straight Roads and flinging a foolish samurai into battle against an ancient evil, I’m digging what I’m seeing so far.
Here’s a look at every game coming out this August.
August 4
- Skully (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PS4)
- Hellbound (PC)
August 7
- Horizon Zero Dawn (PC)
- Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
August 11
- Risk of Rain 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
August 13
- A Total War Saga: Troy (PC)
- Teenage Blob (PC)
August 14
- UFC 4 (PS4, Xbox One)
August 18
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
- Rogue Legacy 2 – Steam Early Access (PC)
August 20
- Cupid Parasite (Nintendo Switch)
- Daganropa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (iOS, Android)
August 21
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Aokana: Four Rhythm Across the Blue (Nintendo Switch, PS4)
- New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, Xbox One)
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
August 25
- No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Kandagawa Jet Girls (PC,PS4)
August 27
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)
- Elite Squad (Android, iOS)
- Tell Me Why (PC, Xbox One)
- The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4)
August 28
- Windbound (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
- Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Switch)
- Madden NFL 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch)
- Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Project CARS 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
August TBC
- Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia)
- Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Early Access (PC, Stadia)
- Collar x Malice: Unlimited (Nintendo Switch
Last Updated: July 30, 2020