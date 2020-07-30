Home Gaming Every video game out this August – Serious samurai, dodgy doctors and MMA melees

I’ve just received an order No-Doze pills, because I’m going to need them in August! I’m saying goodbye to sleep, prepping my armchair for MAXIMUM ass coverage and charging my controller batteries because August is a stacked month of a new releases. They may not have the highest of profiles, but between dedicated horror games such as a new Flight Simulator, indie rock adventures in No Straight Roads and flinging a foolish samurai into battle against an ancient evil, I’m digging what I’m seeing so far.

Here’s a look at every game coming out this August.

August 4

  • Skully (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PS4)
  • Hellbound (PC)

August 7

  • Horizon Zero Dawn (PC)
  • Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

August 11

  • Risk of Rain 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

August 13

  • A Total War Saga: Troy (PC)
  • Teenage Blob (PC)

August 14

  • UFC 4 (PS4, Xbox One)

August 18

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 – Steam Early Access (PC)

August 20

  • Cupid Parasite (Nintendo Switch)
  • Daganropa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (iOS, Android)

August 21

  • PGA Tour 2K21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Aokana: Four Rhythm Across the Blue (Nintendo Switch, PS4)
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

August 25

  • No Straight Roads (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Kandagawa Jet Girls (PC,PS4)

August 27

  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS)
  • Elite Squad (Android, iOS)
  • Tell Me Why (PC, Xbox One)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4)

August 28

  • Windbound (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)
  • Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Switch)
  • Madden NFL 21 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PC, PS4, Switch)
  • Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Project CARS 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

August TBC

  • Serious Sam 4 (PC, Stadia)
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC)
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Early Access (PC, Stadia)
  • Collar x Malice: Unlimited (Nintendo Switch

