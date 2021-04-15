Everything announced in Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase

Microsoft has Games Pass, Sony has its first-party exclusives, and right in middle you’ll find Nintendo with one of the healthiest indie game ecosystems that you could ask for. Nintendo’s latest direct focused on the smaller side of gaming, but last night’s Indie World Showcase made a big splash with hugely ambitious ideas, sequels, and novel takes on established formulas.

From a Fez that looks familiar to Road 96 promising hundreds of vital decisions to be made on a summer roadtrip, here’s a look at all the announcements that dropped last night in a short and sweet event.

Road 96

Hit the open road, meet weird people, and watch how your decisions evolve the world around you in Digixart’s latest game later this year.

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield

A runner of a game that mixes parkour with a kickass hip-hop soundtrack and a version of Detroit City that looks like it was designed by the Neon-smiths of Tokyo? I’m keen! A demo is available right now, with the full game arriving on May 19.

Last Stop

If I say Annapurna, you know exactly what type of game I’m talking about: A strong narrative adventure with interesting characters. That’s par for the course in Last Stop, where three London locals get involved in some spooky supernatural…stuff.

Hindsight

Another Annapurna game, this time you’re a wee old lady looking back on her life as you explore her various memories. It’ll be out later this year.

OlliOlii World

It’s about time! The original OlliOlli skateboarding games are some of the best adaptations of the street sport ever made, and the next game in the series goes big with a global grind session, a radically different art style and a Q4 release.

The Longing

Are you prepared to wait a literal 400 days for a king to awaken? That’s the idea in The Longing, but fret not: As the underling tasked with greeting his slumbering king, you can pass the time with a bunch of mini-games.

There is no game: Wrong Dimension

Do not be deceived by the title! This is an actual game, one complete with numerous point ‘n click adventures. Even better, it’s available right meow.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

We knew about this from a while ago already, but the DotEmu published game is officially coming to Switch! Cowabunga dudes, cowabunga.

Cris Tales

This gorgeous RPG has been on our radar for a while, and it’ll be bringing its timey-wimey magic to Switch on July 20. Try the demo out today if you’re keen.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

A 2D hack-and-slash game with roguelike elements that looks like a classical Japanese painting? I MUST HAVE IT. But I have to wait until 2022. Life’s not fair.

Aztech: Forgotten gods

Mexican game studio Lienzo is going full Aztec with its adventure, which will arrive on Switch later this year.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

A 2D-action RPG, this time you’re the cannon fodder skeleton who has to go on an adventure. Skul arrived on other platforms earlier this year, and it’ll be swapping skull heads on Switch in Q3.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

A surprise from Nintendo, the sequel to the popular adventure is set five years after the original and stars Riley as she visits her hometown of Camena in an investigation of strange radio signals. Oxenfree 2 will arrive later in the year.

Everything else

Fez – Out today.

– Out today. Art of Rally – It’s rally good drifting stuff, coming later this year to Switch.

– It’s rally good drifting stuff, coming later this year to Switch. KeyWe – A co-op puzzle game starring kiwi birds, out in August.

– A co-op puzzle game starring kiwi birds, out in August. Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – Based on the children’s book series, and launching in Q2.

– Based on the children’s book series, and launching in Q2. Weaving Tides – A single-player adventure coming in May

– A single-player adventure coming in May The House of the Dead: Remake – SUFFER LIKE G DID?

– SUFFER LIKE G DID? Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights – A dark fantasy action-RPG, coming June 21.

– A dark fantasy action-RPG, coming June 21. Beasts of Maravilla Island – Take photos of majestic creatures, this June.

