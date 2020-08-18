Everything announced in today’s Nintendo Indie World presentation

I can’t think of a console that has managed to create a haven for indie games, like the Nintendo Switch has. Smaller and more focused games have always been around on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but they usually feel like an afterthought when juxtaposed against the almighty dollar-earning power of AAA releases.
Nintendo hasn’t just given indie games a home, they’ve made them valuable members of their family. Said family is about to expand, as a new low-key Indie Direct has just wrapped up. Here’s everything that was announced today.
Hades is coming to Switch
Supergiant’s rogue-like dungeon crawler Hades is coming to the Switch, and oh sweet Zeus Al is going to badger me to playt it more than usual now. If you played it on PC, good news! Cross-saves will be available.
Hypnospace Outlaw
Crack cases in the digital streets of Hypnospace, from August 27. A demo will be available later today as well.
Spiritfarer
Hugs, adorable cats and a release date of today for this charming adventure.
Garden Story
Will you answer the call of the thin purple vine? Coming next year.
Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero launch next year
Takeshi and Hiroshi
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Bear & Breakfast
A Short Hike
Card Shark
Torchlight 3
Manifold Garden
Evergate
Untitled Goose Game is getting multiplayer
More like Untitled Geese Game right? Hahahaha Oh no the geese are leese I mean loose…
