Everything announced in today’s Nintendo Indie World presentation

I can’t think of a console that has managed to create a haven for indie games, like the Nintendo Switch has. Smaller and more focused games have always been around on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but they usually feel like an afterthought when juxtaposed against the almighty dollar-earning power of AAA releases.

Nintendo hasn’t just given indie games a home, they’ve made them valuable members of their family. Said family is about to expand, as a new low-key Indie Direct has just wrapped up. Here’s everything that was announced today.

Hades is coming to Switch

Supergiant’s rogue-like dungeon crawler Hades is coming to the Switch, and oh sweet Zeus Al is going to badger me to playt it more than usual now. If you played it on PC, good news! Cross-saves will be available.

Hypnospace Outlaw

Crack cases in the digital streets of Hypnospace, from August 27. A demo will be available later today as well.

Spiritfarer

Hugs, adorable cats and a release date of today for this charming adventure.

Garden Story

Will you answer the call of the thin purple vine? Coming next year.

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero launch next year

Takeshi and Hiroshi

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Bear & Breakfast

A Short Hike

A Short Hike coming to Switch later today (timed console exclusive) #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/blp5KTWbQB — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 18, 2020

Card Shark

Torchlight 3

Manifold Garden

Evergate

As you progress, Ki will make use of different types of crystals to solve difficult puzzles and traverse surreal Dreamscapes.#Evergate is available at 6PM BST / 10AM PDT TODAY on the Nintendo eShop!



Learn more here 👉 https://t.co/PcAX9HxkyS#IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/CchEmRobwJ — PQube Games (@PQubeGames) August 18, 2020

Untitled Goose Game is getting multiplayer

More like Untitled Geese Game right? Hahahaha Oh no the geese are leese I mean loose…

Last Updated: