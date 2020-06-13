Everything announced in today’s PC Gaming Show 2020 event

Between Sony, Nintendo, EA, Microsoft, Ubisoft and Bethesda, the PC Gaming Show tends to get a bit…overlooked every year. It’s a shame, as this event usually rocks up with a ton of new trailers, deep dives and reveals on games from across all walks of gaming life. This year is no different, as PC Gamer’s annual event is looking to go all out with more than two dozen developers bringing their digital wares straight to your eyeballs.

Valheim

Valheim is a game about exploring a huge fantasy world inspired by norse mythology and viking culture. You start your adventure at the relatively peaceful center of Valheim.

The further from the center you travel, the more challenging the world becomes. But you will also find more valuable materials that you can use to craft deadlier weapons and sturdier armor. You will also build your own viking strongholds and outposts all over the world. Eventually you will build a mighty longship and sail the great oceans in search of exotic lands … but be wary of sailing too far…

Ooblets

Revealed at the PC Gaming Show 2020, Ooblets’ Early Access launch is nearly here! It arrives on the Epic Games Store this summer.

Torchlight 3

“Torchlight III entering Steam Early Access marks the exciting return of the Torchlight franchise that ARPG fans know and love,” said Max Schaefer, CEO of Echtra Games and co-founder of the Torchlight franchise.

Player feedback is incredibly important to us, and we look forward to working with the community as we continue to expand Torchlight III to make it the best Torchlight title yet. With Torchlight III in Early Access, it’s time for all adventurers, including longtime Torchlight fans and newcomers, to gather their wits and brave the frontier!

Elite Dangerous Odyssey

Persona 4 Golden

Finally on PC! Greg Miller and Alessandro won’t shut up about it, so it must be good…right? Oh, it’s also out right meow.

In Sound Mind

A psychological horror from We Create Stuuf with a killer soundtrack by The Living Tombstones.

Airborne Kingdom

In Airborne Kingdom, a city-building game like no other, players will assume control over their own unique sky city, building and managing a kingdom in the clouds even as they work to maintain lift and explore the furthest reaches of a mysterious landscape below, known only as The Barrens. Leading and advancing a civilization high above the earth is no easy feat, and players will seek to unlock the lost technologies of the Ancients in order to restore harmony to the world and build bridges between peoples separated long ago.

Dwarfheim

Building, mining and fighting split up between three players, with a demo available on Steam right now.

New Blood shows off six games

A new developer has arisen! New Blood kicked off their debut with a sizzle reel of games that includes Dusk, AMD Evil, Maximum Action, Unfortunate Spacemen, Faith and Ultrakill.

Plenty of Retro, all style.

Humankind

An upcoming historical strategy game from Amplitude.

Icarus

From DayZ’s Dean Hall, Icarus is a new Survival-focused game that is looking to get back to the intense and emotional roots of the genre.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Greetings minions! We heard you wanted to enact a devious plan to take over the world. Well, we believe we have just the plan for YOU!

Godfall

Prodeus

Another retro shooter! And it’ll be hitting Steam Early Access soon.

Fae Tactics

All the tactics, none of the messy menus.

Project Wingman

Blankos Block Party

A highly social playground for creativity, based on the idea of trading and collecting toys.

Carlo

Among Trees

Everspace 2

Exploration, dogfighting and combat that goes from space to planetary dogfights!

Inkulinati

That rabbit’s dynamite.

Total War Saga: Troy – Odysseus

Remnant: From the Ashes Subject 2923 DLC

Survivors will continue the fight for humankind and put an end to the dreaded Root, the evil force plaguing Earth, in Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923. In a brand new campaign mode, players will discover the origins of the Dreamer Program and its connection to the Root. Following the downfall of the Dreamer, the streets have grown quieter, and more humans are braving the city.

Hope has been rekindled, but Earth is not rid of the Root just yet. As players seek out the location of the remaining Root, they will meet unexpected allies, traverse unfamiliar zones and dimensions and overcome new threats to put an end to this evil force, once and for all. This thrilling new adventure will span across the rugged wilderness of Earth and beyond, where players will experience new quests to complete, new gear to acquire, along with new enemies and bosses to conquer.

Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay

You’re the lead in this cinematic mob story, immersed in the world of organized crime. See what it truly means to be part of the family in the first Official Narrative Trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Rogue Lords

A roguelike game where you play as the devil, building a team from mankind’s greatest evils such as Baron Samedi and Bloody Mary.

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

What if your character demise altered the game world itself? That’s the question that this roguelike wants to ask you.

Dauntless: Call of the Void

Oh right, that game that runs like the bastard child of Monster Hunter and Fortnite is still a thing.

Potionomics

Ever wondered what goes into making all those potions that adventurers slurp down whenever they’re neard death? Potionomics is an exploration of running a potion shop, and all the financial hazards that the business entails.

Plus it looks adorable.

Mortal Shell

In addition to the core gameplay shown above from the upcoming action RPG, beta access will kick off on July 3.

But that’s not all! Players will have to deal with an adversary, who’ll follow them throughout the game and grow in power.

Shadow Man Remastered

Night Dive Studios continues to cement their legacy as masters of the…uh…remaster, with their upcoming stab at the N64 classic from 1999.

Blightbound

Shadows of Doubt

The Forgotten City

Paradise Killer

Haven

Cartel Tycoon

Trash Sailors

Cris Tales

Alaloth: Champion of the Four Kingdoms

Weird West

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

New World

A brand new MMO from Amazon Games.

Twin Mirror

Metal: Hellsinger

DOOF DOOF Eternal.

Red Sails

Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

Surgeon Simulator 2

Don’t worry, I’m a doctor.

The Last Campfire

Escape from Tarkov – New map reveal

The Outlast Trials

For second, I thought we were getting a horror game with scrambler bikes.

