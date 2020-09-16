Everything announced in today’s PS5 Showcase

It’s finally time. What has been the most arduous waiting game in next-generation console history might finally change tonight with the latest PlayStation 5 Showcase from Sony. We’ll be live-blogging the event, which will run for around 40 minutes and is likely to include a new look at previously announced games, possibly a few surprises and the news that everyone is waiting for: A price and a release date for the PS5.

Sony’s in a tough spot right now: The technology is solid but expensive, while Microsoft is pushing the Xbox Series X and Series consoles into the market at an aggressively cheaper price. Sony’s options are more limited, but if it has one ace up its sleeve it’s that its library of exclusives are proven system-sellers. Here’s what Sony has announced so far, but don’t forget to hit F5 like an angry Brock Lesnar to see constant updates!

Final Fantasy XVI announced

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Hogwarts Legacy finally revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere to run

Resident Evil Village

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Molluck Returns Trailer

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach

Demon’s Souls – Gameplay Trailer

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4 gameplay

God of War Ragnarok coming in 2021

