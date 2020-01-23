“Everything is about to change” – Watch the new trailer for the final season of The Clone Wars

If you had to base your opinion of Star Wars fans on their interactions over the last few years, you would probably consider a whole bunch of them assholes and a lot of them incapable of being happy about anything. As a Star Wars fan myself, I can see why. And while the former asshole bit is probably true, the latter part about perennial unhappiness isn’t and I have proof: The Clone Wars.

Across its six-season run from 2009 to 2014, Dave Filoni’s breakout animated Star Wars series was critically acclaimed and universally adored as it did a better job than any of George Lucas’s films to flesh out the Prequel Trilogy era backstory of Anakin, Obi-Wan, the clone troopers, and more. The more, in this case, specifically being the resurrected villain Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano, Anakin’s troubled Padawan who would become one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise’s history. And when The Clone Wars’ sixth season ended, it left lots of dangling plot threads about these characters. Thanks to Filoni’s follow-up show, Star Wars: Rebels, we saw where a lot of characters eventually ended up, but how did they get there from when we last saw them? Well, that’s where the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, announced last year for Disney+, comes in! And we have an epic new trailer to tease us with what’s in store!

Ooh, that looks amazing! We’re finally seeing more of how Ahsoka forged an alliance with the Mandalorians, get glimpses of Anakin’s dark future, and see Maul continue on the villainous path that will eventually lead him to that fateful duel on Tattooine.

If you were distracted by all that awesomeness you may not have noticed that this new trailer actually reveals a new release date for the show. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will now debut on Disney+ a few days later than originally planned 21 February. Not that we have Disney+ to watch it on!

