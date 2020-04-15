F1 2020 officially announced for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia

Last year’s official Formula One game wasn’t just a blast of precision pedigree, it may just have been the best F1 game that Codemasters has ever produced. Insanely polished, able to stick to a line like cat fur on black clothing and boasting a number of changes that made the digital F1 season shine like a diamond, F1 2019 may have been too good.

After all, where do you go from there? The lap time gauntlet had been set, the benchmark had been raised and Codemasters now has a tricky task in front of them as they look to repeat that success on the grid. Can they do it? Judge for yourself, as F1 2020 has been officially revealed. Here’s the first trailer for it, coming right around the corner!

This year’s big new addition is the My Team game mode, that “allows players to create their own F1 team and take their place alongside the established 2020 line-up” according to the F1 site.

My Team and the well-established and critically acclaimed Career mode will allow players more flexibility with the choice of three season lengths. Players can choose from the original full 22-race season, and shorter 10- and 16-race season options, which now include Vietnam’s Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands. For social play with friends, two-player split-screen makes its welcome return, alongside a host of new options designed to help new players and adjust the F1 challenge to match their expertise. These modes are in addition to the core F1 and F2 racing experiences which remain as challenging as ever for those who love the intensity of simulation racing.

“F1 2020 promises to be our biggest and most innovative title to date,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters.

Our core players will welcome even greater gameplay depth with the introduction of our brand-new My Team feature, alongside three customisable season lengths which allows them to pick their favourite tracks.

As huge fans of F1, we continue to innovate and develop game modes that bring players even closer to the real-world sport,” added Lee Mather, F1 2020 Game Director at Codemasters.

We’ve also added new modes to enable more casual players to get up to speed more easily, and we’ve brought back split-screen for social play with friends. The additions reduce both the difficulty and time barrier to entry while retaining the car handling that our simulation players love.

F1 2020 races onto PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10 2020.

Last Updated: