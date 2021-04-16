F1 2021 hits the track in July with its own narrative-driven story mode

It’s a new year, and in terms of several video game franchises, it is definitely business as unusual. The last time that EA slapped its logo on an F1 video game was all the way back in 2003, and almost two decades later (and a hefty $1.2 billion as well) the next game in the series will bear the Electronic Arts label once again.

With Codemasters now part of the EA Fam, this year’s F1 2021 game is officially confirmed for a July release. As usual, it’ll be on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC, but here’s the kicker: Career mode is getting a massive expansion. Whereas previous years saw you ascend up the F1 ladder and earn lucrative sponsorships, this year’s Braking Point will be a narrative-driven story mode that will give you all the emotions or something when you see jet rockets take a turn at a speed that defies the laws of physics.

Codemasters says that it has been working on this mode for years now, but there’s not much detail other than a slick new trailer which you can check out below:

Two-player support also returns in Career Mode, in case you want to duke it out with a buddy on the F1 circuit. Or work with them, but screw that guy ram into his car on lap one. He knows what he did. For dedicated fans of a racing game that sounds like a TIE Fighter convention every time the cars come around the corner, they’ll be happy to hear that there are three new tracks: Portimão in Portugal, Imola in Italy, and Saudia Arabia’s Jeddah street track.

All this, and native support on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s a bold new era for Codemasters, one that EA says it won’t have much of an influence in as it’ll be leaving the developer to do what it does best. Considering how Codemasters has put out some of the most consistently entertaining racing games of the last few years, that makes for some exciting news for its future.

