Fall Guys season 2 has a Middle Ages crisis theme

Fall Guys has become my favourite lunchtime distraction as of late, thanks to its wholesome fun and me not having to worry about a godawful lag that would murder any chance of an accurate headshot landing on my opponent. It’s cute, the games are fun and its accessible enough so that everyone stands a decent chance of winning if they apply some intelligence to the obstacles ahead. Right, that explains why I’ve never made it to the top ten then.

Thanks to a perfect storm of virulent outside conditions and people being starved of good times man, Fall Guys has become the most downloaded game on PS Plus of all time, while PC sales have earned millions of sales. Developer Medatonic has a hit on their hands, and they want to keep the momentum going with a second season of content. Which just so happens to be Medieval-themed. Here’s the first trailer for Fall Guys season 2, which can be best described along the same lines as when I’m quizzed about my favourite bands. Imagine dragons:

Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October. A full season of new costumes, emotes and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.

Too darn cute, right? Season 2 will have your jellybean avatar traversing giant drawbridges, dodging swinging axes, and scaling moveable sea drabs as you push for the last bean standing prize, which will begin some time in October. Each season of Fall Guys will have its own theme, and introduce new costumes for you to dress your bean up in.

If you’re on the fence, there’s still time to grab the game for free on PS Plus before Street Fighter V and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds replace it in September.

