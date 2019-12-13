Fast and Furious Crossroads will be hitting Steam next year

For a franchise all about speed, it certainly took them long enough to realise they should make a video game

I can’t say I’ve ever watched a Fast and Furious movie. I understand the appeal if you like cars and…wheels, I guess. It’s just the fact that everyone always looks so oily and sweaty, always made me feel uncomfortable. Why are they all so shiny? Is it all the motor fluid on them? Even when there’s snow around they’re all glowing so maybe it is the motor fluid! Why are they all covered in motor fluid? I suppose I’ll never know, because out of the 26 Fast and Furious films they’ve never answered my one all-important question. So here’s hoping that Fast and Furious Crossroads finally asks the question: Where does the shine come from?

Announced at The Game Awards 2019 by Vin Diesel (The Iron Giant) and Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar), the game is being developed by Slightly Mad Studios and will be published by Bandai Namco. From the brief trailer that was shown off, there’ll be a good helping of cars, explosions and shiny bodies for all you Fast and Furious mega-fans. It will also feature digital approximations and voice acting from Diesel and Rodriguez themselves, which means the game will be canon, I suppose. Other than those details we don’t really know much about it but I’m sure we’ll learn more in the coming months.

One thing I would like to point out is that the game looks…well, it doesn’t look great. Those character models and animations look like something ripped out of the Xbox 360, so here’s hoping those are just products in early development and not the final release. Fast and Furious Crossroads will be launching on Steam in May 2020.

