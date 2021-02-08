Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama will reveal new content this Friday

One of the best things about Final Fantasy VII as a whole, is its brilliant soundtrack. Originally composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Final Fantasy 7’s score has been the perfect material not only for its time, but also for sold-out concerts around the world. With the score proving to be even more brilliant in Final Fantasy VII Remake now that some more tuning has been done by Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki and several others, the global world tour that was formed to celebrate that sound has been a fantastic and updated celebration of the franchise.

And it looks like the next concert performance is going to be well worth attending.

Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Motomu Toriyama has announced that he’ll be popping up during the show, saying in a video that “There will be a special part of the concert where I’ll make an appearance and talk about a few FF7R contents to be revealed only during this event, so please tune in!”. Cheers, Audrey!

UMM…..WHAT? Toriyama was not slated to make an appearance originally, so…? 👀 https://t.co/GVj8ozv0dx February 8, 2021

So what could it be? The second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is still a long ways away, but I think a more likely scenario is that the game will be getting its next-gen upgrade. Already a hell of a good-looker that somehow managed to look like a next-gen project on old-gen hardware, slapping on some native 4K, 60 frames per second, and giving players a mix between Quality and Performance modes sounds like a great idea.

The next performance of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake World Tour will be on February 12, 2021. Will they play A Materia Girl in a Materia world? Once can dream.

