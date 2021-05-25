Final Fantasy Souls-like spin-off by Team Ninja reportedly being revealed at E3

Looks like Square Enix is a soul guy. A souls-like kind of guy that is!

With E3 2021 around the corner, there’s bound to be a few surprises that get spoiled long before the fancy trailer for them drops and it looks like a new Final Fantasy-based action RPG similar to Nioh and Dark Souls is one of them. Here’s the kicker according to reports and sources picked up by Fanbyte: The game–titled Final Fantasy Origin–is being developed by Hellblade studio Team Ninja and members of Dissidia NT team, and is is said to be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive with a PC release coming at a later date.

This spin-off is supposedly one of the “tentpole” announcements for Square Enix’s E3 presentation, and even though it’s meant to be a Souls-like game it will be more accessible to players. Think Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in terms of a more forgiving sense of challenging action. What’s also interesting is the setting for Final Fantasy Origin, which is said to be taking place in the same time period as the original game, and there’ll be an alpha technical demo later this year.

This is all level 999 hearsay of course, as neither Square Enix or Team Ninja have responded to the rumours. Is the Cait Sith out of the bag then? Maybe! It’s unusual to see a Square Enix game leak, considering just how good the company is at keeping a lid on its various projects, but when you’re dealing with a project of this scope, hundreds of employees, and insatiable fans, it’s only a matter of time.

This year’s E3 is shaping up to be an interesting one.

