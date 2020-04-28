Final Fantasy VII Remake could see new parts released in smaller chunks to speed up development

I’m happy to call Final Fantasy VII Remake both a complete game and the first part of something absolutely grand. It’s hard to not feel satisfied after reaching the end credits scene of this year’s big RPG, and not feel like you’ve just gorged on a massive buffet of magic, materia and Sephiroth’s cryptic hints at the future still to come.

And yet, you’re still hungry when all is said and done. You want more, you want another main course and dammit you don’t want to wait too long for seconds either! With the Midgar chapter over, there’s still a whole lot of content left to tackle albeit with brand new plot twists, characters and summons. The foundation is there, the next game will likely be a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive and new tech should make for a smoother and less padded out experience.

So how long will that take exactly? Not too long, by game development standards according to Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase. The producers recently revealed that follow-up slices to the overall Final Fantasy VII pie will be released in smaller chunks, to help speed up development time between future parts. That’s the word from Aitaikimochi, who translated several lines from the Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania book:

Quote from Nomura & Kitase about how many parts the #FF7R will be (slight spoilers):



Nomura: We wanted to have the last boss fight take place at the highway in Midgar, which arises questions that I cannot answer. There is a character who's alive, which leads to a great mystery.

Kitase: (How many parts?) We have a general idea of how the story will play out, but we haven't decided exactly [how many parts], nor can we confirm anything. There's speculation that it will be 3 parts, but we're just doing things one step at a time.

Nomura: (How about the next part?) Depends on how many parts the overall story will be. If we divide the story into large parts, it'll take longer to make. If we divide it into more detailed smaller sections, then developing it will be faster. I hope to release the next one ASAP.

Quote by Kitase on how different the #FF7R will be from the original story:



"We're not drastically changing the story and making it into something completely different than the original. Even though it's a Remake, please assume the story of FF7 will continue as FF7 always has."

I’m expecting it to be at least two years before we see part two of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but at least there’ll be some interesting territory to explore! In addition to the bombshell revealed at the end, there’ll also be a new world to discover. The Nibelheim flashback has been teased, I’m dying to see a next-gen Chocobo farm and I’m eager as a beaver to see what a PS5 version of Junon looks like.

And now we play the waiting game.

