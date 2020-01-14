Final Fantasy VII Remake has been delayed to April 10

March was starting to look like a bit of a too busy month for gamers this year, but good (and mostly terrible) news! One of the heaviest hitters of the year won’t be making its original release date, instead slipping a few weeks back and going head to head with Cyberpunk 2077 instead. The game in question? None other than Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is ditching its original release date of March 3 for April 10.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on,” Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase wrote in a blog post.

In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s new release date will no doubt come as a sigh of relief to Ori and the Will of the Wisps fans, who won’t have to waste time and energy explaining why their game of choice is the superior must-have title for March 2020.

Last Updated: