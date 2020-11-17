First PS5 system software patch adds, you guessed it, stability

This week sees the release of the PlayStation 5 in may a secondary region, and like most launch week consoles, some fine-tuning will be necessary over the weeks and months to come. If there’s a primary gripe to be had currently, it’s the PS5’s habit of defaulting to the PS4 version of a game whenever you download it, thus making your Internet service provider hate your guts when you have to double down on those downloads.

That’s something that can be fixed in a system software patch. It just won’t be fixed in today’s update.

“Version: 20.02-02.25.00 This system software update improves system performance,” the update note reads for the 868mb patch. There appears to be nothing more to it than that, so you’ll have to keep your eyes open come launch day if you’re planning a hefty download of Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

Last Updated: