Forget about the lockdown, go play some PUBG Mobile with friends

I know everyone is playing Apex Legends/Call of Duty Warzone/Fortnite/Radical Heights right now, but there’s still a ton of love out there for the game that put battle royales on the map, PUBG! With everyone stuck at home, PUBG Mobile Africa is looking to foster a little of the ol’ community spirit during the national lockdown with a new challenge that kicked off on March 30 and runs until April 15.

Called the #2GetherWePlay Challenge, the event is being run by Mettlestate and will feature a special in-game reward for consecutive logins over the game event days:

The challenge, running as of 30th March to April 15th, consists of a mix of exciting events, including daily brawls, room card and loot drops on social media, tournaments with our partners at Mettlestate, and a special in-game reward for consecutive logins over the game event days. The challenge is open to PUBGM players across South Africa. Players participating in the daily brawls also have a chance to win loot with our ‘Play of the Day’ event, where we’ll choose one highlight from the brawl and post it to social media. The player with the winning highlight gets the loot. You can find the full #2GetherWePlay schedule below, along with Mettlestate tournament details and relevant social media links. Vodacom customers who don’t yet have PUBGM can download it for free and without paying for the download’s data exclusively via Vodacom’s portal, Play Inc. We have also recently launched our online calendar where we’ll post news on official tournaments, and where community members will be able to post their local events, too.

If you feel like grabbing PUBG Mobile, you can do some from the following links:

Charity, fun and chicken dinner during the silliest apocalypse possible. Sounds fun!

