Fortnite is adding a Daredevil outfit, but getting it won’t be easy

I’m going to need the second-worst pair of Oakleys you can find (Over the tops claim the first spot), a copy of Evanescence’s first album, and copious amounts of hair gel because my early 2000s radar sense just spotted the devil of Hell’s Kitchen!

Having already added several X-Men and the superior Doctor Doom to its roster, Fortnite is planning to increase its collection of mighty Marvel mortals within its sandbox with the addition of the original man without fear.

Lawyer by day, bastard-punching vigilante at night, Matt Murdock’s alter-ego Daredevil will be coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale on October 14 as a new outfit that player can wear. But there’s a catch present if you want to get that outfit early. “Become the Guardian Devil of the Marvel Knockout LTM by competing in the first cup of the series — the Daredevil Cup — this Wednesday, October 14. Top teams in each region will earn the Daredevil Outfit early before it hits the Item Shop,” Epic Games said in a statement.

The top players from various regions will earn the skin, which according to the official rules, works out to 2000 players overall from across the world. I’m not saying your chances are zero, but you’d have better luck convincing Ant-Man to burrow into Thano’s infinity starfish and embiggen himself to kill the mad titan in the grossest way possible.

The Daredevil Cup is the first of four tournaments in the Marvel Knockout Super Series, and is a limited-time 2v2 mode. The rest of the tournaments will be held throughout October and November, with the final grand slam event taking place on November 21. More skins are probably on the way, although right now I’d settle for a Big Wheel vehicle to be added to the map.

Fortnite is available on pretty much all the platforms that it hasn’t pissed off yet by attempting to bite off more than it can chew in a massive court case.

