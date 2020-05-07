Fortnite: Party Royale Premiere kicks off this weekend with Steve Aoki and deadmau5

I don’t which monster decided to revert back to a five day working week after some glorious long weekends, but I can say with absolute certainty that it’ll be time to P-A-R-T-Y when we close up the virtual office on Friday! While I’m well aware that I won’t be hitting the clubs decked out in my Friday night best and with the alluring scent of Sex Panther on my body (60% of the time it works every time), I am ready to put on my finest sweat pants and move to the beat of a virtual concert. Ladies.

Fortnite will be the hottest place to be on the weekend, as the newly unveiled chill side of the biggest game on the planet will be hosting a trio of massive musical acts. Called Fortnite: Party Royale Premiere, the likes of Dillon Francis, deadmau5 and professional Geoff impression artist Steve Aoki will rock up to perform a few sets. The first hour-long event will begin at 6pm PDT/3am CET on Friday and again on Saturday at 2pm PDT/ 11pm CET.

https://youtu.be/RJ2aSJ9FuxE

If you’re worried that the event will be scuppered by some jerk eliminating you from the event with a point-blank shotgun blast to the face, fret not! Fortnite’s new venue for partying has a strict no weapons policy, presumably enforced by a bouncer who has just snorted a few bumps of whey protein powder. There will be some activities that players can engage in during the concert, as Epic Games detailed:

Shows at the Main Stage are just some of the many attractions at Party Royale. In this new experimental and evolving space, there are many things to do and places to explore. For example: take on aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participate in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race, and grab items at The Plaza such as the new Paint Launcher. There are no weapons or mats in Party Royale — it’s all about just hanging out and having fun. No Sweat. All Chill. Let’s Party!

Beyond that, you’ll also be able to earn Party Favours for logging in between Friday to Monday, that allows you to purchase the new Neon Wings Back Bling cosmetics. They’re like virtual glow sticks for your back, minus the dodgy ecstasy tablets provided as an extra bonus. Man, raves were weird.

