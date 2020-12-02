Fortnite’s Galactus event took Twitch down last night

Fortnite’s been on another tear as of late, thanks in part to its fourth season receiving a healthy injection of the Marvel universe. Amidst the skins, loot, and dreading running into Wolverine because he’s the best there is at straight-up murdering your team, players began preparing for the arrival of a cosmic force of nature.

Galactus had been hinted at for weeks, and in true Fortnite fashion, his appearance had a cataclysmic effect on the Fortnite universe. Not only did the devourer of worlds take Fortnite offline in preparation for season 5, his presence was also too much for Twitch to handle. The streaming platform received an army of curious onlookers, resulting in video feeds of the Galactus event being nigh-unwatchable. Sorry, Uatu.

“We are investigating an issue causing multiple services issues at the moment,” the company wrote at the time. “Some of these issues include, but are not limited to: Logging in, loading the site, notifications and alerts, stream details missing, site elements missing.”

Twitch is pretty much back to normal, and if you need a recap then YouTube is currently flooded with Galactus Fortnite videos that come packaged with reaction genre thumbnails of people acting like tits and having the exact same goofy facial expression. Hilariously, Epic Games had to warn streamers to mute the broadcast as the Galactus event included the use of an AC/DC song. The only thing mightier than a god who consumes planets is a DMCA takedown.

As for season 5? It’ll begin today and include a number of changes. The map has been refreshed, there’s Mandalorian content to unlock, a new Battle Pass, a new currency to acquire, and more bounties than ever before. There’s also some sweet new weapons to find such as The Mandalorian’s Amban sniper rifle, Dragon’s Breath shotgun, and the Night Hawk.

Having been around for a while now, inspiring plenty of competition, and going toe to toe with new challengers, it’s still amazing to see how Fortnite can draw website-busting crowds to its biggest events.

Last Updated: