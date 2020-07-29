Frostpunk: On The Edge concludes the epic global cooling saga on August 20

Hope. It’s the one resource that’s always in short supply in 11 Bit Studio’s Frostpunk, and no matter how many orphans you press-gang into service for the greater good, you’re always running low on the dream of a tomorrow when the world finally starts to become warmer. Frostpunk detailed the end of the world, wrapped up in an eternal winter, while the second expansion for the game, The Last Autumn, was a prologue leading up to the end of days for mankind.

Now, that story is about reach its conclusion in On The Edge. The end has come, and it’s up to you to set up a supply chain in a world gripped by global cooling. If you can survive long enough that is. Here’s the trailer for Frostpunk: On The Edge.

The storm has exposed an army warehouse from times before the evacuation. A scouting party is sent from New London to set up an outpost and a steady chain of supplies. It’s time to take another step on the laborious path of rebuilding hope and leading humankind to survival. But… the world of Frostpunk is still full of embroiled dualities: trust or skepticism, independence or domination, union or separation. The question is, what path will you take? Near the outpost, there are no animals to hunt, so you’ll be depending on food sent from New London and their favors are not inexhaustible. They have their demands too. Luckily, the weather is not so severe here, on the edge. For now, the people have managed to survive without a Generator, but for how long? Will you be able to lead them to survival, far from the capital city of New London? Play On The Edge – the final chapter of the thrilling Frostpunk story!

According to 11 Bit Studios, On The Edge will add the following new gameplay mechanics and features to Frostpunk:

A gripping survival story set after events of the original game

Circumstances will force players to explore and adapt to the frozen wilderness

A brand-new map with unique structures

New mechanics to build economic and diplomatic relations

New methods to divide or unite your people

If you’ve played any of the previously brilliant expansions or the game (which is AMAZING on console), good news! You won’t have long to wait, Frostpunk: On The Edge will be available Aug. 20th, 2020 on PC via Steam, GOG.com, and Humble Store.

Last Updated: