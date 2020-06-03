Frostpunk’s final expansion is On the Edge

Is it a bit too cold lately? Well considering that De Beers wants to buy my nipples and use them to cut diamonds, I’d say yeah it kind of is. Said coldness can also be found in one of the best strategy games of recent memory: Frostpunk. A sublime city-building simulator set in the harsh wastelands of an eternal winter, Frostpunk was essentially a game about hard choices.

About balancing the needs of the few against those of the many, making sacrifices along the way and doing your best to stave off both the cold and misery. No matter how far you get in a game of Frostpunk, you never feel like you win due to the neverending tundra that slowly creeps in from all sides. As brilliant as Frostpunk has been, its expansions have also been top stuff as well.

The recently released The Last Autumn detailed the final days of humanity, throwing new spanners into the works in a race against time to build a generator that the final remnants of our species would flock to and huddle against for the faintest ember of warmth. With winter coming, supply lines dwindling and hope becoming a scarce commodity, The Last Autumn was a horror game based on atmospheric tension and despair.

Frostpunk’s tale is about to wrap up, with its third and final expansion: On the Edge. Here’s a look at it and what 11 Bit Studios is promising with this final winter:

A brand new, frozen board is set and the pieces are moving. What destiny lies ahead for your people? What will this mean for you as their leader? Shape the future of humanity in a defining moment in Frostpunk’s universe.

The Edge symbolizes a cross between what has been the past and what’s new to come. Although the society of New London — the city believed to be the last one on Earth — has survived, it doesn’t mean the struggle is over. The people face new challenges that are catalysts to spark up divisions, new problems, and conflicts based on the fact that people might have different points of view, different perspectives. This is the Edge that you will face as the leader of the society that survived the great snowstorm of Frostpunk. Maciej Sułecki, lead designer of Frostpunk: On The Edge

Frostpunk: On The Edge is coming to Steam this summer and will feature:

A brand new story scenario, set after the Great Storm

An array of challenges to overcome on a new, desolate map

Unique mechanics to utilize on the Frostland view

More details will be revealed soon, but if you haven’t picked up Frostpunk yet and you’re keen for some solid strategy, do yourself a favour and go grab it. And see if you’re a bigger bastard than me, the fella who fought tooth and nail to make certain that children were given the right to be press-ganged into manual labour.

