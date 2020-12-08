Game Awards 2020 may have big announcements from Xbox again

Tis the season…to celebrate video games! It has been a monumental year for gaming, and even though the vastly superior (and infinitely cheaper to produce) Critical Hit Game Awards are in full swing, I’ll give some credit to that Geoff Keighley fella who puts on an alright show every year. Even if he does steal all my guests who I invite to the Crit awards. I mean my mom even made Bovril sammiches with the crusts sliced off this year, but no one rocked up.

Anyway, Xbox may have made a terrible excuse to ditch me this year again (which revolved around a nervous executive summoning security to throw me out of his office), but the greenest of gaming brands will apparently be at the Game Awards to show some stuff off according to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb. Xbox made a huge announcement at the 2019 Game Awards when it revealed the monolithic Xbox Series X console, although I doubt it’ll have anything that big to show off.

What’s likely to be shown off are a few exclusive Xbox Series X and S games. Rumours currently point to a Forza Horizon 5 reveal. Microsoft still has Halo Infinite, a new Fable, and a whole bunch of other stuff from its dozens of studios in development, so who knows. They won’t be rocking up empty-handed. In a Reddit AMA session, Keighley also gave a few brief answers to some questions that were thrown his way:

A dozen-plus games will be announced / revealed at the show for the first time.

Announcements will come from big and small studios.

Nothing from the main show has been leaked just yet.

Nominees will join the main show virtually.

“Our main stage is in Los Angeles, and then nominees will join us virtually. We have the London Philharmonic joining us from London, and then something cool from Tokyo as well.”

“We have one presenter for the show that has been a dream of mine to have at the show—we’ll be announcing them soon!”

Show is expected to last around two and a half hours

The Game Awards kicks off on December 10 at 3.30pm PT / 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT, which in local African chronal coordinates works out to an ungodly 01:30 in the AM.

