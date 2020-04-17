Gamescom 2020 officially cancelled, a digital-only event to replace it announced

A 2020 edition was looking increasingly unlikely this year Tommy, what with ze Germans declaring that any large public gatherings were strictly forbidden. Having your neighbouring countries declare a daily death toll in the hundreds thanks to a lethally contagious virus would force such drastic measures on a state after all.

With the social gathering ban in effect until August 31, Gamescom’s organisers have confirmed that the video game extravaganza won’t be held in the numerous massive halls of the Koelnmesse this year. Here’s the official announcement, detailing how a digital Gamescom is in the works:

Dear Gamescom community It’s official: unfortunately, Gamescom will under no circumstances take place on site in Cologne this year. Just like many of you, we are disappointed, because, as the Gamescom team, we have been working on a wonderful Gamescom 2020 for months, just like the many exhibitors. However, it is also quite clear to us that, in the face of the corona pandemic, we must stand united. This means that we must all be considerate of each other and reduce the risk of infection. We are, however, working at full speed on a digital Gamescom. It is, after all, the world’s biggest event for games, and that’s what it should be again this year. You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and Gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even if it will only be digital and not on location this time. Because one thing is certain: this year, too, Gamescom is and will remain “The Heart of Gaming”! We will reveal more about this in the next few weeks. Until then, stay healthy and don’t forget to #StayHomePlayTogether!

It’s like pulling off a plaster on a hairy leg. It sucks, you know it’s going to hurt and you’re still not mentally prepared for it when it does happen. Gamescom joins E3 in the cancellation news, with rumblings in the industry positioning 2020 as the year where ever major event will be cancelled. San Diego Comic-Con is currently in those crosshairs and hot damn can we just press F5 and restart 2020 already? Don’t forget to invest all your stat points in poison resistance skills on the second go.

