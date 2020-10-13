Genshin Impact has big updates and seasonal events coming soon

Genshin Impact may look like Breath of the Wild after it tripped into an anime convention, but the game is seriously good stuff without feeling like it’s sizing you up for the microtransaction kill. I’m all about anime girls with big swords, and by the most ancient and darkest of pagan gods does Genshin Impact deliver on that requirement!

A few weeks since launch, and dedicated players are hungry for more content. Developer Mihiyo plans to deliver a new menu of content that will be rolled out in the weeks and months to come, which include events such as the Windbloom Festival in Mondstadt or the Moonchase Festival in Liyue. These festivals will take place on actual calendar dates, and will also coincide with version updates every six weeks .

The first big event will be Unreconciled Stars on November 11, while the new Dragonspire area is on track to launch towards the end of December and the Lantern Rite event currently has a February 2021 release. “We are always experimenting with different optimisation methods to bring you better content, and even now, the development of multiple versions is proceeding simultaneously to ensure that content will continue to roll out in a stable manner,” developer Mihiyo said in a blog update.

Version 1.1

Estimated to arrive November 11, the Unreconciled Stars event will take place in this version.

Version 1.2

Estimated to arrive December 23, this version will unveil the Dragonspine area and its related event.

Version 1.3

Estimated to arrive in February 2021, the Lantern Rite event series comes with this version.

Genshin Impact isn’t doing too badly right now, as its already made back its production budget and then some now that millions of people have given the game and its addictive gacha catch ‘em all design a spin.

