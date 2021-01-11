Genshin Impact – How to get a Strange Tooth and obtain the Dragonspine Spear

Genshin Impact recently added a brand new region to explore, one rich with danger and enemies just waiting to be whacked over the head with the sharp end of a pointed stick. The Dragonspine region happens to also be home to a rather terrific weapon, if you’re ready to put some work into obtaining it: The four-star Dragonspine Spear.

The pointiest of polearms, what makes the Dragonspine Spear worth chasing is its ability to drop a massive amount of icy damage on enemies: A 60% chance of dropping an icicle on enemies which can also deal 80% area of effect cryo damage is nothing to sneeze at and makes the spear one of the most sought-after weapons in Genshin Impact.

So how do you get it? Here’s how!

Begin the Festering Fang quest

You’ll need a recipe for the Dragonspine Spear, and this requires starting the Festering Fang adventure. You’ll need a Strange Tooth in your inventory, so head on down to the Wyrmrest Valley where you can find one easily. Once you have the tooth, speak to Orban at the camp outside the mountain, and you’ll be tasked with obtaining 50 Silverstar Ore, a Northlander Polearm Prototype, and three more Strange Teeth.

Once you’ve wrapped up all that up, you’ll unlock the recipe for the Mondstadt and Liyue blacksmiths.

Where to find a Strange Tooth

Your best bet will be the Wyrmrest Valley, Southern Dragonspine, Northern Dragonspine, and Heart Cavern for getting Strange Teeth. You can see where, indicated on the map above by red circles. Each Strange tooth is guarded by a mighty enemy, so prepare well:

Wyrmrest Valley – Guarded by Fatui

– Guarded by Fatui Southern Dragonspine – To break the forcefield where the tooth is located, defeat the nearby Frostarm Lawachurl

– To break the forcefield where the tooth is located, defeat the nearby Frostarm Lawachurl Northern Dragonspine – Guarded by a Cryo Abyss Mage

– Guarded by a Cryo Abyss Mage Heart Cavern – Defeat three waves of Fatui enemies to safely grab the tooth

After all this is done, Strange Teeth will respawn at these locations every two days. Only the Northern and Wyrmrest locations will have enemies guarding the teeth, but you won’t need to defeat these foes to collect the resource material. Once done, take these resources to a blacksmith:

50 x Silverstar Ore

8 x Strange Tooth

1 x Northlander Polearm Prototype

And you’ll have a shiny new pointed stick!

