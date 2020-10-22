Genshin Impact’s new characters, bosses, and events reportedly leaked

Genshin Impact is a pretty solid game, offering an absurd amount of content for the price of absolutely nothing. What your download gets you is a colourful RPG, plenty of characters, and a gacha capture rate of top tier characters that makes winning the lottery a more likely scenario. Of which those funds can then be used on more wishes to get a five-star pull oh no help me I’ve already spent R23 million on this game.

Anyway, a few weeks in and some players have already reached the ceiling on Genshin Impact. They want more of everything, and it looks like the game will be offering just that with its first big update on November 11. Developer MiHiYo detailed last week how it intends to add a big update every six weeks to its game, the first one kicking off on November 11.

According to Reddit user Polonoid75 collation of leaks, facts, and information gleaned from Chinese beta tests, you’re going to want to save your PrimoGems for some of the new characters on the way. Update 1.1 will apparently add spear-user Zhongli, an ultra-rare five-star pull and hydro bow user Childe who is also a five-star character. On the four-star front, there’s pyro claymore user Xinyan and cryo-bow wielder Diona. Here’s a quick rundown of everything else alleged to be coming in the update:

A referral event that will give veteran players Primogems when referred players hit Adveture Rank 15

Food delivery challenges in case you like picking up ingredients

Gliding races

Unreturned Star event that features its own limited time currency that can be used on upgrade and ascension materials

Regional reputation system, adding more rewards for actions within specific areas

An option to lock artifacts

Resin-banking

Some details could change before release and be kept for the 1.2 and 1.3 updates, but it looks like the game will be growing up rather nicely in the weeks and months to come. It’s well worth a download on PC and mobile, although I’m personally waiting for the PS5 version considering that the PS4 incarnation of Genshin Impact has a few visual flourishes that are a bit too last-gen for my liking. Stuttering frame-rates? In this console generation? At this time of the console cycle? Localised entirely within my personal hands-on experience?

