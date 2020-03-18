Get a Nintendo Switch for cheaper than ever before in Incredible Connection’s new gaming sale

You’re stuck at home, having exiled yourself away from the office for the good of everyone. Even Karen in accounting, who thinks that Herbalife supplements will protect her because when have quacks ever been wrong…right? Anyway, chances are high that you’re bored, and you wish you had one of those new teevee game machines that all the cool kids play Fort Fight and Mall of Doobie on. What’s a fella to do? Score a bargain, that’s what!

If you head on over to Incredible Connection right now, you can score a deal on some gaming hardware at a cutthroat price. I’m not even being paid to write this, because these are some cheap as chips bargains! You can grab a Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu for as little as R2300, a PlayStation 4 Pro with FIFA 20 for R4900 or some solid games for a steal. A tip of the hat to Cheap Gamer for the links:

Not bad at all! Incredible Connection will also offer free shipping on all orders, so that you don’t have to risk venturing outside

