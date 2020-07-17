Ghost of Tsushima – Where to find all Shinto shrines and how to complete them

There’s no shortage of methods for giving Jin Sakai a fighting chance in Ghost of Tsushima. For starters, you could master the sword while all your friends go party, only to scoff to the max when they dare to ask for your help during their darkest hour. There’s more to being the best samurai on the block though, and to really have an advantage on a nigh-unstoppable Mongol war machine, you’re going to need to charm them. Violently.
Charms can be earned from all manner of missions and activities. Most of them provide minor but cumulative effects that can be combined to suit your style of play, while more major charms can provide a substantial boost to how you experience Ghost of Tsushima. Shinto shrines contain the best charms of the lot, major buffs that can turn you into immortal blade or make your arrows pack an extra punch.
There’s 16 of these shrines to discover across Tsushima, so if you want to give Jin a fighting chance, here’s where you can find some charming new upgrades.
Plum Blossom shrine
Charm of Kagu-Tsuchi – Deal bonus damage while at 50% health or less
Winding Mountain shrine
Charm of Izanagi – Landing a headshot has a 40% chance to return an arrow
Golden Summit shrine
Charm of Amaterasu – Killing enemies restores a moderate amount of health
Mending Rock shrine
Charm of Okuninushi – Slowly recover health while out of combat
Lush Peak shrine
Charm of Shinatsuhiko – Staggering an enemy prevents interrupted melee attacks for six seconds
Spring Falls shrine
Charm of Mizu-No-Kami – Parries, perfect parries and dodges are easier to perform
Crane Mountain shrine
Charm of Izakuchi-No-Kami – Perks and abilities that Terrify are 25% more likely to occur
Arrow Peak shrine
Charm of of Inari – Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo and yew wood gained from collecting
Scarlet Rock shrine
Charm of of Tsukuyomi – Assassinated enemies drop additional ammo or supplies
Marsh Rock shrine
Charm of Izanami – Iron will now revives you at 50% of your health
Stone Dragon shrine
Charm of Susanoo – Staggered enemies have a 30% chance to be knocked down
Frost Cliff shrine
Charm of of Nigihayahi-No-Mikoto – Deal moderate bonus damage while at full health
Snowlit Peak shrine
Charm of Takemikazuchi – Killing an enemy increases melee damage by a minor amount for a few seconds
Hazy Cliff shrine
Charm of Ryuujin – Recover one Kunai after performing a perfect dodge
Turtle Rock shrine
Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto – Remain hidden when assassinating enemies from grass
Cloud Ridge shrine
Charm of Azumi No Isora – Arrows are silent on impact
