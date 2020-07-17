Ghost of Tsushima – Where to find all Shinto shrines and how to complete them

Ghost of Tsushima – Where to find all Shinto shrines and how to complete them

Ghost of Tsushima_20200628104707

There’s no shortage of methods for giving Jin Sakai a fighting chance in Ghost of Tsushima. For starters, you could master the sword while all your friends go party, only to scoff to the max when they dare to ask for your help during their darkest hour. There’s more to being the best samurai on the block though, and to really have an advantage on a nigh-unstoppable Mongol war machine, you’re going to need to charm them. Violently.

Charms can be earned from all manner of missions and activities. Most of them provide minor but cumulative effects that can be combined to suit your style of play, while more major charms can provide a substantial boost to how you experience Ghost of Tsushima. Shinto shrines contain the best charms of the lot, major buffs that can turn you into immortal blade or make your arrows pack an extra punch.

There’s 16 of these shrines to discover across Tsushima, so if you want to give Jin a fighting chance, here’s where you can find some charming new upgrades.

Plum Blossom shrine

Charm of Kagu-Tsuchi – Deal bonus damage while at 50% health or less

Winding Mountain shrine

Charm of Izanagi – Landing a headshot has a 40% chance to return an arrow

Golden Summit shrine

Charm of Amaterasu – Killing enemies restores a moderate amount of health

Mending Rock shrine

Charm of Okuninushi – Slowly recover health while out of combat

Lush Peak shrine

Charm of Shinatsuhiko – Staggering an enemy prevents interrupted melee attacks for six seconds

Spring Falls shrine

Charm of Mizu-No-Kami – Parries, perfect parries and dodges are easier to perform

Crane Mountain shrine

Charm of Izakuchi-No-Kami – Perks and abilities that Terrify are 25% more likely to occur

Arrow Peak shrine

Charm of of Inari – Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo and yew wood gained from collecting

Scarlet Rock shrine

Charm of of Tsukuyomi – Assassinated enemies drop additional ammo or supplies

Marsh Rock shrine

Charm of Izanami – Iron will now revives you at 50% of your health

Stone Dragon shrine

Charm of Susanoo – Staggered enemies have a 30% chance to be knocked down

Frost Cliff shrine

Charm of of Nigihayahi-No-Mikoto – Deal moderate bonus damage while at full health

Snowlit Peak shrine

Charm of Takemikazuchi – Killing an enemy increases melee damage by a minor amount for a few seconds

Hazy Cliff shrine

Charm of Ryuujin – Recover one Kunai after performing a perfect dodge

Turtle Rock shrine

Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto – Remain hidden when assassinating enemies from grass

Cloud Ridge shrine

Charm of Azumi No Isora – Arrows are silent on impact

Last Updated: