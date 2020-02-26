Ghost Recon Breakpoint Immersion Mode has been pushed back by a few months

I’m busy working my way through Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and there’s stuff about it I do like! The world of Aurora is fantastic to explore, the game is as pretty as can be on Xbox One X and as usual there’s a lot of stuff to do in Ubisoft’s latest sandbox. At the same time, Breakpoint is also a bit…dull. For a game that features robot tanks and armed drones that’ll push you out of cover when the action heats up, Breakpoint doesn’t feel that different from Ubisoft’s other loot ‘n shoot sandbox which places an emphasis on taking cover, The Division 2.

The survival aspects that were hyped ahead of Breakpoint’s launch don’t offer much other than an annoying limp should you cock up in battle, and the tiered loot system is alright at best. Ubisoft has promised a fix for those legitimate criticisms, one that was expected by the end of February but it looks like this new immersive mode is taking a little longer to be perfectly cooked. “We are in the process of creating an experience that will change the way you are able to play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” Ubisoft explained on their blog.

The complexity of integrating this new mode has proven to be a challenge and we want to ensure that the experience will be a great one when it releases. The immersive mode will still release this Spring, we’ll share more firm timing as soon as we are able.

When it does arrive, Ubisoft says that there’ll be some substantial changes to the Breakpoint gameplay experience. A new engineer class, the entire idea of Gear Score is apparently being significantly altered and you’ll have to actually put some effort into surviving an island filled with all manner of biological and technological threats that are out to get you.

Beyond the Northern hemisphere Spring date for the update, Ubisoft says that you can expect a massive intel drop on March 05, where they’ll provide more details on how they’ve taken community suggestions and implemented those changes to create a game which will hopefully be able to stand on its own two feet as a more unique experience.

