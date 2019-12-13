Godfall is a fantasy looter-slasher coming to PS5 and PC in 2020

The PlayStation 5 may still be a year away, but the time to strike while the iron is hot with game announcements for that platform is right meow. So who’s the first studio to throw their hat into the PS5 ring? None other than Gearbox, who together with Counterplay Games had something new to show off at The Game Awards 2019.

Called Godfall, the game bills itself as a “looter-slasher” where players will hack their way towards victory by defeating challenging foes and then wearing the spoils of war. So pretty much Diablo but with a few twists along the way. Here’s the trailer for it, in case you missed it:

In a more descriptive bit of PR, Gearbox went further into the details of Godfall:

Godfall is a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat vicious enemies. As players face challenging missions in the world of Godfall, enemies and bosses will reward fans with head-turning loot as they are vanquished. Godfall can be played entirely in solo, duo or three-player coop, providing fun for all.

“We’re thrilled at Gearbox to have been chosen by Counterplay Games to bring their creative vision of Godfall to gamers on the PlayStation 5 and PC” said Steve Gibson, President of Gearbox Publishing in a press release.

As we continue our mission to entertain the world, Godfall is a perfect fit with Gearbox Publishing. Playing with your friends and gearing up are some of the things we love most.

“We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” added Keith Lee, Creative Director of Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games.

Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.

You know what? I’m a sucker for these kinds of games and I’m dead keen to give it a bash when it arrives on the PS5 in late 2020 and as yet another Epic Games Store exclusive on PC.

