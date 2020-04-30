Grab your axe and watch the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We’ve seen Arabian assassin’s, Italian Renaissance killers and Greek warriors wage war across the Mediterranean in the Assassin’s Creed series over the years. Name a time and a place, and chances are high that the Brotherhood was present and ready to do a leap of faith into a nearby haystack in any time period that you can think of. This year’s entry in the series is once again looking to do a tour of history in a land seldom visited, the snowswept hills of Scandinavia and Nordic oceans.

It’s Assassin’s Creed with Vikings, and I couldn’t be happier. Here’s the first teaser trailer for the upcoming game, which may be light on actual gameplay but is heavy on story. Grab an axe and check it out!

Developed by the team behind Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Origins at Ubisoft Montreal, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla invites players to live the saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. In this latest iteration, players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlement, building their power and expanding their influence.

“We can’t wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them,” said Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home while in the midst of a power struggle for control of England.”

Players will be able to choose to play as either a male or female Eivor, and will have access to customization tools including the ability to customize hair, tattoos, war paint and gear. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and future.

Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and resources. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be out during the 2020 silly season, on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Windows PC through the Uplay Store and the Epic Games Store.

