Half-Life: Alyx AMA highlights – Scary headcrabs, no delays and sonically interesting exploration

Half-Life 3 may be more mythical than the existence of the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and the democracy in Hong Kong, but Half-Life: ALyx sounds like it may just be shaping to fill a void that fans have been desperate to escape from ever since Half-Life: Episode 2 ended the series on a cliffhanger of note back in 2007.

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, Valve released a number of delicious new tidbits of info around the upcoming virtual reality experience. A game which super definitely won’t be delayed like most of 2020’s heaviest hitters according to Valve:

With the exception of some tweaks to the absolute final scene, the game is done. Lots of us at Valve, as well as playtesters, have played through the entire game multiple times. Right now we’re primarily polishing and fixing bugs, which is where we’d hope to be at this point in the development cycle. We’re confident we’ll hit our intended release. We let the Valve Time happen before we announced the game.

Here’s an easy to digest rundown of what was typed a couple of hours ago:

Half-Life: Alyx is currently finished

The team is currently working on polishing the game and squishing any pesky bugs

Valve’s playtester’s have taken “a similar amount of time” to complete HL:A as Half-Life 2

Valve reckons that HL:A has a “total amount of content” similar to that of Half-Life 2

A new music and sound system has been incorporated across the board so that environments would be “sonically interesting for players who want to take their time and explore”

Those bastard barnacle roof monsters are back

Some creatures respond to audio more than others, with Valve being excited for one creature in particular to surprise players when it appears

Headcrabs sound like a walking brown note to deal with, as “horror is part of the franchise”

There’s a lot more in the OG link regarding story, hand physics and the like if that’s your cup of tea. The gist of all this is that Valve is on schedule, they’re confident in their product and the first Half-Life game in more than 12 years is shaping up to be something special. Half-Life: Alyx will be out on PC for owners of the Valve Index in March. Also here’s an obligatory plug for all the old Half-Life games currently being free to play.

