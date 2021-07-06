Haunt Tsushima, again.

When Ghost of Tsushima landed on our Playstations last year, during a time that was foretold in the deepest reaches of Hell, it gave a lot of gamers, myself included, something else than a pandemic, masks and Uncle Cyril to think about.

Visually stunning, the game delivered what was promised in a time where there is a lot of over promise and under delivery in the gaming world. The beautiful landscape of Tsushima, the Samurai code of honour, well told story and very smooth combat had many gamers lose hours slicing and dicing Mongol Bastards.

While mostly praised, there was some negative feedback around the repetitive nature of the open world stuff like Fox Dens and composing Haiku’s. For me personally it was, and is (I started a new playthrough recently) those damned yellow birds…. The squawk (it started out as an eerie beautiful call, but after a hundred of them, it turned into a squawk) that makes me grind my teeth and wonder what this damned bird wants now. Bugger off, birdie.

The combat stances, once learned and unlocked by murdering Mongol leaders most foul, brought a nice stability to the combat options to counter the normal button mashing that we are used to in these type of games. Calling enemies out in a standoff is still my favourite part of any fight. “Come and show me your sussie!!!” and then carving them like a Christmas roast.

Interesting tales, plot twists and characters made for good story telling, as well as a gripping choice in the end. I actually watched a Youtube video of various streamers’ reactions to the two ending options, and was touched by the emotions they went through when making their choice. It was then that I realized how this game shook the souls of people that invested time in it. And what a masterpiece it actually is.

But what stood out for me is Jin Sakai’s calm, sultry voice. That voice, voiced by Daisuke Tsuji in the English version (yes, you can play in Japanese, with English subtitles), made me pregnant every time I heard it. And yes, I’m a straight dude.

AAAAAANYWAY…..

I recently got my PS5 and decided to replay Ghost of Tsushima. With better visuals and frame rates all around, the game is absolutely a must replay if you are lucky enough to have gotten your grubby paws a PS5.

BUT WAIT….there is more.

A Directors cut is dropping in August on both PS4 and PS5, so if you haven’t played it yet, I would suggest you wait for the Directors Cut to play on PS5.

With the Directors Cut comes a new adventure on Iki Island, new enemies to call out, new armour for Jin and his Horsie (I chose Kage as my four hooved companion’s moniker, but called him Horsie. Shuddup, you.), new mini games, enemies and the like. As well as new animals to pet, yay.

I really hope those damn birds disappear though.

PS5 exclusive features will include Japanese lip sync if you play in Japanese, thanks to the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real time, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on your lovely PS5 controller, enhancements to 3D audio, improved load times, 4K resolution options and framerates targeting 60FPS and whatnot.

Game saves on PS4 can be transferred to your PS5 if you just want to carry on where you left off and new players can access the new Iki Island content in the beginning of Act 2, after you travelled to the Toyotama region.

New patches will also be available as well as updates to the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. These updates are free of charge for all players, PS4 and PS5.

I haven’t played Legends, so I can’t comment on that part of the game.

If you buy the Directors Cut on PS4 you can upgrade it to the PS5 version. You can also upgrade directly from the original PS4 version to the PS5 Directors Cut. All these upgrades will cost you some smackaroos, of course.

Or if you don’t own the game you can just buy the Directors Cut outright on PS4 or PS5.

Not too confusing is it?

Now…will you be donning your Ghost mask (yes, yes I know we are sick of masks), drinking Sake, chase those damn birds and slice bastards come 20 August? I highly recommend it.

Last Updated: