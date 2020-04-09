Hearthstone was not prepared for the Demon Hunter, nerfs already inbound

While it’s always exciting when Hearthstone receives a new expansion, the Ashes of Outland set ushered in more additions than mechanics and cards. The addition of the Demon Hunter class, the first new class added to Blizzard’s collectible card game since it launched back in 2014 was a highly anticipated event with players excitedly wondering what kind of decks, strategies and mockingly cruel voice lines Illidan would use to taunt opponents. While everyone flocked to play the new class, it soon became apparent that something wasn’t right with the Demon Hunter, so much so that just a day after going live Blizzard is already nerfing the class with tremendous effect.

The problem with the Demon Hunter is that it’s a jack-of-all-trades class that at the time of release could basically do everything. Not only that, but it could also do everything better than other classes that specialise in specific areas such as tempo gain and board control. Just hours after release, Demon Hunter was looking at a 55.9% win rate and effectively pushed the win rates of every other class below 44% which is a clear indicator that the difference in power level is just too vast. Fortunately, Blizzard has responded quickly and detailed the incoming nerfs over on the Hearthstone subreddit (Thanks, PC Gamer). The changes effectively make some of Demon Hunter’s better cards more expensive:

Skull of Gul’dan – Mana cost increased from 5 to 6

– Mana cost increased from 5 to 6 Imprisoned Antaen – Mana cost increased from 5 to 6

– Mana cost increased from 5 to 6 Eye Beam – Outcast Mana cost increased from 0 to 1

– Outcast Mana cost increased from 0 to 1 Aldrachi Warblades – Durability decreased from 3 to 2

While those changes apply to standard, Blizzard has also confirmed that they’ve drastically reduced the drop rates for Demon Hunter cards in Arena “until we’re able to properly address the class with more accurate micro-adjustments in a future patch.” It’s a whole long list of problematic cards, so if you want the full information as to what’s been altered, go check out the full patch notes here. What’s neat is that these changes are taking place on the game’s servers, meaning that players won’t need to download anything. Once Blizzard has settled the class, client-side updates will be issued that will make the changes permanent.

