Hearthstone’s next expansion involves an even madder Darkmoon Faire

One of the things that lockdown has done for me is reignite my love of Hearthstone. I tried playing other card games but none of them ever stuck mostly because they just didn’t have the… flair of Hearthstone. There’s a lot to be said about presentation and even though Blizzard’s card game can be more than a little frustrating at times, it’s also just the slickest, most fun to play. Thus, I’m genuinely pleased to see the Hearthstone team go back to one of the earlier themes of the game, The Old Guys, and insert them in a weird and wonderful setting as the next expansion to hit the game is Madness at Darkmoon Faire!

Easily some of the most iconic (and in some decks completely bullcrap) cards in Hearthstone are making a return. Yogg-Saron, N’Zoth, Y’Shaarj and the best boy of them all C’Thun are back to wreak havoc on the minds of puny mortals as they party and celebrate at the already weird Darkmoon Faire. They bring with them a new keyword to the game: Corrupt. The effect of Corrupt involves upgrading a minion (or possibly a spell) when you play a card that has a higher mana cost than it. The artwork even changes slightly, which is a very nice touch.

If you pre-purchase the expansion you’ll get early access to the new Duels Mode, a new game mode that unites arena style PvP with some of the more outlandish elements of single-player campaigns like Dungeon Run, and everyone who logs in when the expansion drops will get a copy of Silas Darkmoon, the chap that runs the festival. Here’s everything you get for your purchase:

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire pre-purchase ($40)

45 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs

1 random Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card (non-golden)

The N’Zoth card back

Early access Duels mode

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire mega bundle ($80)

80 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs

5 golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs

1 random golden Madness at the Darkmoon Faire Legendary card

Playable N’Zoth Warlock hero

The N’Zoth card back

Battleground perks

Early Access Duels mode

The 135 new cards will be added to the game on 17 November, which isn’t even that far away! Best get to grinding those quests and saving that gold. Or just building some disgusting arena decks and profiting, whichever method works for you. If you want to check out all the revealed cards so far, go check out Blizzard’s blog post announcement of the expansion and tremble when you realise how powerful Y’Shaarj might be once again.

