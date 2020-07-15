Here’s 30 brand new minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay to watch!

At this time in the year, we’ve usually got some gameplay to upload, gathered from a recent trip to a studio where we could sit down and make developers shake their heads in shame when they see how awful we are at actually playing their wares. This year, things are a bit different. Instead of flying up, being wined and dined at the nearest KFC and then told to git the hell out by surly American border security guards, we’ve gone towards a more digital route!

Using cutting edge Internet SCIENCE, Ubisoft gave us a chance to play the heck out of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. And by us, I mean Gavin and yes officer that’s the man. I have no idea who he is, but he deserves to be arrested for crimes against gaming. Throw the book at him! Sentence him to a thousand downvotes! Anyway, keen to see some fresh new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay? Here you go! Axes, longboats and cat raiders!

There’s something I noticed in that video, besides Gavin being unable to tell which side of the axe to use. Enemy types appear to be a lot more flexible compared to previous games, having more permutations and thus creating deadlier scenarios when they swarm you. And I’m not the only one! Speaking to Gaming Bolt, narrative director Darby McDevitt explained that there’ll be 25 different types of Angry Anglo-Saxons to face off against:

Eivor will have to face a great variety of enemies. Not only does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla feature 25 different enemy archetypes, we also implemented a defense system, so players can take advantage of enemies’ weak points to open them up to brutal finishers. Each enemy archetype has a unique way of challenging the player. For example, some will have the ability to coordinate with each other for special attacks, while others will use objects in their surroundings to their advantage. Some enemies might even adapt to what players are doing during the fight, and find ways to defend themselves.

I freakin’ love that stomp attack. If you like what you see, this year’s Assassin’s Creed kicks off a new world pillage tour on November 17.

