Here’s a meaty list of wild new rumours for The Elder Scrolls VI

If there’s one game I’m hungry for this decade, it’s a new chapter in The Elder Scrolls. 2011’s Skyrim still stands as one of my absolute favourite sandboxes, a glorious Nordic adventure filled with swords, sorcery and ye Daedric gods so many damn loading screens. A sixth Elder Scrolls game is on the way, but as usual Bethesda is keeping tight-lipped on anything related to it.

Fie on them! I’ve been digging around reddit and I came upon this treasure trove of information, with the original poster claiming to be close with Bethesda. I recommend pinching this much salt before reading further:

I haven’t seen this much salt since the Snyder Cut fans started moaning about the new Batmobile this morning.

Full of sodium? Great! Don’t blame me for kidney stones. Anyway, here’s a breakdown of the info on The Elder Scrolls VI, which I’m genuinely hoping is all true. Except for the part about the game being years AND YEARS away:

The Elder Scrolls VI takes place in High Rock and Hammerfell

The landmass glimpsed in the first trailer is Yokuda, the archipelago remnants of the Redguard’s homeland

The approach for High Rock is an area that is “more closely leaning into Mark Jones’s various concept work from Battlespire”

High Rock is described as a mystical world, quests have political intrigue and a whole lot of magic

No sword-singing in Elder Scrolls 6, as Bethesda wants to give players more options than just “a sword-summoning Jesus”

Players will embark on a quest to stop the Thalmor from exploiting tensions between Hammerfell and High Rock while they unmake all of creation using the Direnni Tower

A new quest system is being worked on, one similar to radiant quests but on “steroids”

There’ll be rescue quests, fetch quests and the like, but the NPCs attached to them all have their own lives to lead and unique behaviours in every playthrough of the game

Some NPCs will be programmed to follow certain functions though, to help move the plot along

Bethesda is aiming to keep loading screens to a bare minimum, such as for entering dungeons, the player home, and fast travel

Player homes are meant to be filled with the fruits of your adventures, to create your own custom space

Magic is being beefed up

Plenty of new spells are being added and inspiration is being taken from player mods like Phendrix

Alteration magic now allows you to alter the reality around you, such as summoning giant spikes, slowing down time or repairing armour

Illusion magic allows you to trick people into helping you by making them think you’re someone else or use calm, fury, fear, muffle, and invisibility to your advantage

Restoration magic has been inspired by Dark Souls to better suit Paladin players, and now uses sunlight to blind enemies, burn them and even cause disease damage

Weapons can be buffed with frost, shock, or fire damage

Levitation magic is also back, alongside spell-making

Crafting is similar to Fallout 4

Weapons can be modified to suit your style of play, such as making a mace heavier or transforming it into a morningstar with spikes so that you can inflict bleed damage

Swords can be customised to be longer at the cost of reduced speed, and vice versa

You can even modify your hilt so that you don’t lose your weapon so easily

Guilds and factions are being fine-tuned to have a more unique identity and more interesting quests

The Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Fighter’s Guild and Mages Guild (in a new more fragmented form) will all return

Vampires are also back, each with different clans and levels of vampirism that allow for some members to exist in the day

If you choose this path, there’ll be a lot of blood magic to experiment with, at the cost of some NPCs attacking you on-site depending on your level of Vampirism infection

There’ll be fighter, mage and stealth vampire courts to choose from

No DLC plans just yet, although those plans will change the closer the game gets to completion and allows for Bethesda to look towards the future

Bad news: The Elder Scrolls VI will have a release date of November 2025.

Honestly, I might just enter a cryosleep tube so that I can wake up in a few years and get my groove on as a nigh-unstoppable vampire lord who wields terrifying blood magic against peasants. Prepared to be repressed, ye proles.

Last Updated: