Here’s everything that was shown on yesterday’s Inside Xbox

Microsoft kicked off a new edition of Inside Xbox last night, detailing what’s to come in the immediate future for the Xbox brand. If you were expecting reveals of next-gen Xbox Series X games, then this wasn’t the show for you. Still, there was plenty of good content to appreciate! Here’s what was shown off last night.

Xbox Game Pass

A bunch of new games are coming, not just for the Xbox One console but also PC. Yakuza Kiwami will join the gang eventually. Here’s the list of what to expect on console:

NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition – Available now

– Available now Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Available now

– Available now Alvastia Chronicles ([email protected]) – April 9

([email protected]) – April 9 Journey to the Savage Planet – April 9

And here’s what PC players will be getting:

Overcooked! 2 ([email protected]) – Available Now

([email protected]) – Available Now Football Manager 2020 – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon Alvastia Chronicles ([email protected]) – Coming Soon

([email protected]) – Coming Soon Mistover ([email protected]) – Coming Soon

([email protected]) – Coming Soon Stranger Things 3: The Game ([email protected]) – Coming Soon

The Last Campfire

Here’s a first look at the gameplay for The Last Campfire.

Xbox Series X

Microsoft confirmed that while games can be stored on external hard drives, you will indeed need to move them to the internal memory or the official Seagate expansion drive if you want to play them.

Grounded

Real-life me simulator Grounded, wherein you wake up reduced to the size of an ant, will be available soon for Xbox Preview players. Everything in your backyard wants to murder you, you’ve got a helpful robot pal to guide you through your treacherous lawn and a goal of reaching a device that will help embiggen you to a more natural size. Obsidian’s game will be playable in an early state, come July 28

Forza Street

The long-forgotten other Forza game is headed to iOS and Android on May 5. Anyone who registers to play in the first 30 days of release will get a free car as a bonus. Vroom vroooooom.

MineCraft Dungeons

The style of MineCraft, the action of a duneon crawler, all fused into one almighty package. Does that interest you? Well good news, because it’ll be launching on May 26.

Journey to the Savage Planet

The delightfully quirky outer space tourism game is expanding, with the Hot Garbage add-on come April 15.

Gears Tactics

If you’re a fan of Kate Diaz from the last two Gears of War games, then you’ll probably be chuffed that you can command her father Gabe within the game. Microsoft said that Gears Tactics will have a LOT of cosmetic options, but before you grab your pitchfork know this: They won’t be tied to any microtransactions or loot boxes. Also, Gears Tactics has gone gold! It’s still ready for an April 28 launch and will also be available on PC through Xbox Game Pass.

Hotline Miami Collection

Are you a fan of throwing your controller through a wall in a sheer fit of unbridled rage because you failed a certain video game level once again? If you are, and you’ve got a mountain of spare controllers to fling with reckless abandon, then you can work your way through that pile with the Hotline Miami Collection that is now available on Xbox One.

Atomicrops

Atomicrops is an action roguelite farming simulator. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d type that sentence out. It’ll be out on May 28.

Sea of Thieves

Still alive and sailing! A major new update arrives on April 22, adding a retooled competitive mode, an expansion of the reputation system and new cosmetics. Oh and kitties! Yay!

