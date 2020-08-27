Here’s how baffling Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War cross-gen upgrades will work

After just the right amount of teasing over a brief one-week period (I hope you’re paying attention Warner Bros. Montreal), the Call of Duty cat is finally out of the bag. Raven Software is handling this year’s single-player, which Activision says is built around the ideas of a conspiracy story, deception and subterfuge. Throw in good ol’ Zombies and Multiplayer modes, and you’ve got the usual handsome Call of Duty package.

On the eve of a new console generation, players are more interested in finding out how Activision will support a shift from current to next-gen, especially with Smart Delivery being a big feature of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The good news is, such an option will be on the table! It’s just going to cost you a few bucks extra to do some digital migration. Here’s how it works:

Xbox One and PlayStation 4

On Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the standard edition of the eye-twitching labeled Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War will set you back the usual $60/R1100+, digital or physical. This digital and physical PS4 version can be upgraded for an extra $10 on PlayStation 5, but only the digital edition on Xbox One can get an Xbox Series X upgrade.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

If you’re planning to skip current-gen entirely, then next-gen Call of Duty is also an option. There’s going to be a price increase however, just like we predicted with NBA 2K21. The standard next-gen version will cost you $70, but this will net you a console-paired copy if you purchase it digitally. Basically, that means you’re buying the upgrade ahead of time and you’ll then be given current-gen access when the time comes to bid farewell to your now old-gen hardware.

And here’s where things get weird. If you buy Call of Duty on disc, then then both the current and next-gen version will be included on the Xbox Series X disc. On the PlayStation 5 disc, only that console will be supported and it cannot be used on the PlayStation 4. Again, this is kind of weird.

PC Version

All that’s required is for you to laugh in Nvidia, if you can afford it.

