Here’s the list of 30 games that’ll be Xbox Series X/S enhanced on launch day

I’ll be the first to admit that while the next-gen technology is exciting, the games that your shiny new console will have access to aren’t exactly in line with the start of previous console generations. There’s nothing wrong with that though! Previous generations had a layer of uncertainty when they started, and barring a few gems like Resogun, Killzone: Shadowfall, and Knack on the PS4 for example, I’m happy to head into charted waters in November.

On the Xbox Series X and Series S, launch day revolves around pretty much everything you already own, but better. While certain games will need to first be properly optimised for the system, the raw power alone of that console should make for a better experience. Or the extinction of loading screen tinkle breaks at the very least.

Microsoft has revealed which games will be optimized for Xbox Series X/S on day one, 20 of which will be available through smart delivery for what is a free remaster:

Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0 (Smart Delivery)

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Dirt 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Not too shabby. Remember, this doesn’t include backwards compatible games, but the rundown on that catalogue is that if you played it on Xbox One, you’ll be able to play it on Xbox Series X/S. Why yes, I think I shall play Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance on yet another platform. Otherwise, it’s going to pure quality of life improvements with some of the heaviest hitters of the year: Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin’s Creed.

