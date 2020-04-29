Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Games with Gold in May

Driving, soccer and A MERCILESS CRUSADE TO DRIVE THE ENEMIES OF MANKIND BACK INTO THE EYE OF TERROR ALL HAIL THE GOD EMPEROR! Yeah, May looks alright on the free games side. Xbox Live’s carrot on the stick offering of free monthly games may have diminished somewhat as the Game Pass service has grown over the last couple of years, but here’s a look at what you’ll be able to grab for free come the best month of the year.

V-Rally 4 May 1 to 31 – May 1 to 31

Take on the challenges of rallycross, drifts, buggies, and hill climbs in V-Rally 4. Over 50 famous vehicles are available to customize and race in this demanding simulation. You’ll dominate dangerous roads and hostile conditions as you set off on a spectacular journey across every continent. Let your adrenaline boost your reflexes in this legendary off-road racing game.

Sensible World of Soccer – May 1 to 15

Hit the pitch in the popular old school title, Sensible World of Soccer. Featuring a massive lineup of football clubs from around the world, enjoy a quick game or experience the excitement of managing a full season with a fully immersive tactics editor. This is the classic football game from the 90’s, reborn.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – May 16 to June 15

Play as the Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent in Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Across the far-flung corners of the Warhammer universe, impose the Emperor’s will as you conduct your investigation across multiple planets. Go solo or team up with four friends in visceral combat and purge the chaos lurking behind the walls of the fortress-monastery, Martyr.

Overlord II – May 16 to 31

Control the powerful and chaotic Minion army in their battle versus the Glorious Empire in Overlord II. In this sequel to the critically-acclaimed warped fantasy hit, the Minions return smarter, deadlier, and funnier than ever as their wild pack mentality squares up against an organized legion. This game is bigger, badder, and beautifully destructive.

V-Rally 4 isn’t too shabby. It’s a more forgiving splash of mud than Codemaster’s divine Dirt Rally games, leaning more towards the Forza Horizon side of driving and actually managing to make good use of its world to create a solid experience. The Warhammer entry genuinely baffles me, because how in the infinite dimensions that make up reality did an entry in the 40K universe that takes inspiration from Diablo manage to escape my attention? That’s pretty much all I want in life and I can have it for free in a few weeks. I am incredibly happy about this!

