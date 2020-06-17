Here’s why the PS5 console is an absolute unit

Love it or hate it, Sony’s reveal of the PlayStation 5 last week was that of a console whose design nobody could have imagined. After decades of black boxes, the PS5 was admittedly a breath of fresh air in the design space even if it did leave itself open to many many memetic interpretations. Here’s something that you need to prepare yourself for though: Whether you prop it vertically or horizontally, the PS5 is bloody massive.

Scale comparisons began circulating around the web straight after the reveal, with the PS5 easily being the tallest console ever made and a prime candidate for being sued by the architects of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper for infringing on their copyright:

That’s a big-ass console. So why is it so chuffing massive? That’s a question that the vice president of UX Design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, had the answer to when he spoke about the fancy new hardware on LinkedIn (Cheers, VG247). “I’m really impressed by this design – however, in today’s times, people seek portability and convenience,” one commenter asked about the design. “The performance in the PS4 was amazing. Why make the new product bigger and bulkier?” To which MacLaurin wrote back:

Thermals. This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme. This tech is still so fresh it throws a lot of heat so we need room to dissipate. As we say in the industry, ‘this design has a strong opinion,’ so it’s okay if not everyone loves it. Customisation with special editions will be beyond anything seen before. Someone mocked up a wooden one on Reddit and it look[ed] crazy good.

According to MacLaurin, the PS5 is also inspired by “thermal data + data of the soul”, which is making me wonder if Shang Tsung had a hand in its design. I still don’t like the look of the machine, but considering that the games announced for it so far look amazing I’m willing to at least give it achance. By making sure it’s properly ventilated and left outside while I hook it up to the TV with an extension cord. This plan cannot possibly come back to bite me in the ass.

