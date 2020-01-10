Hit board game Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is getting the video game treatment

What is it about fantasy that makes it the ideal setting for a story with the grimmest of overtones? There’s something endlessly fascinating about seeing ye olde medievil tale told through the lens of mud, overcast weather and a storm of misery. It’s an idea that certainly worked wonders for the original tale of death and despair in an age of iron and misery. No not Dark Souls (well not at first) but Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Remember, that rabbit is dynamite.

Anyway, fantasy games with a depressing palette of lore-heavy paint is one thing that fans can’t get enough of these days. You’ve seen it in film, you’ve seen it on TV and you’ve probably even rolled for initiative in a board game or two that deals with the subject matter. Here’s one such example of it: Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, a board game from Awaken Realms that did absolutely gangbusters when it was first announced back in 2018.

The end result was a board game that most people would refer to as chuffing good if you’re into that sort of thing. Described as “an immersive co-op/solo experience for 1-4 players” with a “dark reimagination of the Arthurian legends”, Tainted Grail also happened to boast some superb art that drew in fans. There’s clearly something special here that Awaken Realms have created, and they’re looking to bottle that lightning in the form of an official video game. Here’s a trailer for it:

Avalon is dying. King Arthur is long gone, and Knights of the Round Table are in disarray. Guardian Menhirs, the only thing that makes it possible for humans to survive in this remote land, are going dark. Your village chose its best and brightest and sent them on an epic quest to reach Kamelot, find the Grail, and save the land. You were not among them. They’ve never returned, and now it’s your turn to lead a band of unlikely heroes, the only ones this land can still provide. These ordinary people set off far too late, under-equipped for the task ahead, and with little hope of success.























Awaken Realms say that the game will be set in the same universe, feature turn-based open-world exploration, combat and a lot of lore.

It’s not a simple adaptation of the board game, but a video game built from the ground up to take advantage of the strengths of the medium.

Sounds interesting! There’s no proper release date just yet, but it’ll be out in 2020 eventually.

Last Updated: