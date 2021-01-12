Hitman 3: All six locations of Around the World in 80 slays, revealed

A journey that has lasted several years. A trail of bodies left behind. One chap with a very bald head who weaved his way between bastards and eliminated them all. Agent 47’s journey finally comes to an end in Hitman 3 this month, and while the final chapter in the world of assassination trilogy looks very much like par for the corpse, it’s going to be one heck of a scenic tour in the end.

IO Interactive revealed three locations over the course of several months, and now it has finally lifted the lid on the remaining sandboxes where you’ll get to work making each target die in gruesomely hilarious accidents. Dubai, England, and China all looked like fascinating zones to explore, while the recently revealed levels of Berlin, Mendoza, and Romania’s Carpathian mountains look like Hitman at its best: Picturesque, stunningly detailed, and begging to be explored as you work your way towards your target.

Here’s a breakdown on all six levels from IO Interactive:

Dubai, UAE

Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out.

Dartmoor, United Kingdom

Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise.

Berlin, Germany

Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between.

Chongqing, China

Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travellers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path.

Mendoza, Argentina

As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore.

Carpathian Mountains, Romania

The final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes you to the Carpathian Mountains.

I’m actually excited to see how the game wraps up in what I presume can only be a Romanian mountain stronghold, that houses elite members of the global conspiracy to ride out the imminent climate change apocalypse that has been hinted at by the 1% during various sequences inside of Hitman so far. Greenpeace wishes that it could be this proactive when it comes to slapping corporations on the wrist with a well-oiled chainsaw.

Hitman 3 sneaks onto Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on January 20.

