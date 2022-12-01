Holiday Gift Guide – Custom Rings Inspired by Video Games

What gift do you give to someone you care about this holiday season? When it comes to gifts, you can go for something practical, amusing, or sentimental. If the person you’re gifting is a gamer, you can opt for a custom ring inspired by their favorite video game.

The following holiday gift guide offers ideas on video game-inspired custom rings you can use to bring a smile to a loved one’s face.

Legend of Zelda Ring

The Legend of Zelda is an action game series developed by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. Its primary focus is on Link, a bold young Hylian man with elf-like characteristics, and Princess Zelda, a mortal reincarnation of goddess Hylia.

The main characters battle to protect the magical land of Hyrule from a wicked warlord called Ganon. The Triforce, a priceless artifact left behind by the three goddesses who built Hyrule, is what Ganon plans to utilize to reshape the world in his sinister image.

Going with the theme of the Legend of Zelda, you have many options for a custom ring, including:

Legend of Zelda Hyrule-Inspired Wedding Ring

Legend of Zelda Triforce Ring

Legend Of Zelda Stainless Steel Cosplay Ring

Legend of Zelda Tungsten Ring.

Lord of the Rings Themed Ring

In The Lord of the Rings video game franchise, the armies of humans, dwarves, and elves protect their world from the influence of evil, such as Dark Lord Sauron. A ring with the Lord of the Rings theme would be a perfect gift for any avid gamer.

You can opt for a Lord of the Rings Mithril Inspired Engagement Ring or get a custom elvish ring of power that resembles the one worn by the character Galadriel.

Pokémon

Pokémon is a game series created by Game Freak and distributed by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

The four main themes that the creators concentrate on are:

The relationship with the Pokémon characters.

Travel and adventure.

Social acceptance and connectivity.

Green technology and living in harmony with the surroundings.

Custom Pokémon ring ideas are in plenty, including:

Pokémon: Latios & Latias Inspired Engagement Ring

Pokémon Sylveon Inspired Engagement Ring

Pokemon Pokeball Inspired Pokemon Engagement Ring.

Star Wars

Star Wars games have been available almost as long as the enduring Star Wars motion pictures, allowing players to travel to a faraway galaxy for years, says Fandom. Some have attempted to reproduce the films, while others have created fresh narratives based somewhere in the Skywalker Saga canon or other unique books of the galaxy.

Here are some ideas for a custom Star Wars ring:

Star Wars Death Star ring

Tie Fighter ring

Star Wars Millenium Falcon ring

Han Solo Princes Leia’s Wedding ring

Gemstone Options

A ring with a non-diamond center stone is known as a gemstone ring. Choosing a gemstone ring has several advantages, including a vibrant expression, individuality, lower price, and larger sizes and more shapes. The ideal ring center gemstones have a Mohs hardness rating of 7.5/10 or above.

Here are gemstone options for custom rings inspired by video games:

Emerald

Emerald is a stunning, ethereal shade of green. It is a sturdy gemstone option with a 7.5/10 rating on the Mohs Hardness Scale. Emerald represents growth and vigor, and it gets its name from Sanskrit. The gemstone comes in various green-based hues, which may be bright or gloomy. Sites like Diamondère offer a great collection of Emerald rings for an elegant look.

Aquamarine

Aquamarine is a sparkling, light blue gemstone that represents peace and healing. Aquamarine is a Type I gem, meaning it is nearly flawless. It rates a 7.5/10 on the hardness scale, just like Emerald. Aquas can be found in blue hues that range from light to dark.

Topaz

Topaz’s rating on the Mohs Hardness Scale is 8/10 (source), which makes it an excellent choice for custom rings. The gemstone stands for luxury and royalty; it can be blue, colorless, pink, yellow, or peach. Blue topaz is a terrific option for a loud look because it comes in large crystals.

With so many alternatives, picking the ideal gift to give over the holidays can be difficult. You want to ensure your gift of choice is thoughtful and lovely. This is especially true when you are purchasing for a special person in your life. Why not surprise them this year with an excellent custom video game-inspired ring?

